23 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Settle for Bronze At RWC Sevens

The Blitzboks had to settle for third place at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco on Sunday (Monday morning SA time).

The Springbok Sevens side defeated Fiji 24-19 in the Bronze medal match, having earlier suffered a disappointing 29-7 defeat to England in the semi-finals.

New Zealand defended their title when they thumped England 33-12 in the final.

In the match against Fiji, the Blitzboks outscored their opponents by four tries to three.

South Africa led 17-7 at half-time, before Siviwe Soyizwapi dotted down early in the second period for a 24-7 lead.

Fiji fought back with two late tries but it proved in vain.

Scorers: SA v Fiji

Blitzboks

Tries: Philip Snyman, Zain Davids, Justin Geduld, Siviwe Soyizwapi

Conversions: Selvyn Davids, Geduld

Fiji

Tries: Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova

Conversions: Vatemo Ravouvou, Amenoni Nasilasila

South Africa

