Ethiopia: A Million Displaced Ethiopians Face Dire Future

Addis Ababa — AT least 1 million people, a majority of them women and children, are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance after recent inter-communal conflict in Ethiopia.

They have fled their homes following the violence along the border of the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' (SNNPR) and Oromia regions of the East African country.

Displaced communities in Gedeo and West Guji are facing critical gaps in accessing basic services and are in need of food, shelter, water and psychosocial support.

Aid agencies warn that without a scale up of assistance, the situation of the internally displaced people (IDPs) was likely to further deteriorate.

The humanitarian groups are appealing for urgent assistance for the victims.

Government and the United Nations (UN) are also re- allocating all available resources to scale-up and provide immediate lifesaving assistance to the displaced populations.

"Given the enormity of the scale and severity of the humanitarian needs, significantly more resourcing is required to ensure we can effectively respond," said Samuel Wood, Humanitarian Director at Save the Children in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia, the second most populous African country with over 105 million people, is coming off a prolonged drought that severely eroded the resilience of communities.

In total, conflict and drought have displaced 1,6 million people.

Less than half of the $1,6 billion (R21,48 billion) requested for the country's Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan has been received.

"We should act now to prevent any further decline," said Roger Yates, Plan International Regional Director.