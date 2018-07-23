Kenya: Wheat Boom in Narok Attracts Commercial Sex Workers

Hundreds of commercial sex workers have assembled Narok County, hoping to get a share of millions of shillings paid to wheat farmers.

The sex workers are also in the town, hoping to get cash from tourists who are heading to Maasai Mara Game Reserve to witness the annual wildebeest migration.

The commercial sex workers come from as far as Uganda, Tanzania, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kericho, Nairobi, Central Kenya and Mombasa during wheat harvesting seasons.

Already tens of combine harvesters have pitched tent in Narok, bringing roaring business in the town and other neighbouring trading centres.

Narok area accounts for nearly half of the 500,000 tonnes of wheat produced locally.

SEASONAL BROTHELS

Traders, who were interviewed by the Nation, said the wheat harvesting season in Narok attracts seasonal brothels and gains to the hospitality industry.

"Every year this season is booming, because of the peak season in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve and harvesting of wheat in the county, but many people are here with sinister motives," said Mr Joseph Kamau a wheat trader.

"There are commercial sex workers who come during the July and August (wheat) harvesting season. They invade Kericho during tea bonus season in November, in September they will be elsewhere," he said.

Meanwhile, Narok Officer Commanding Police Division Joseph Kisombe said to avoid surge in crime during this wheat harvesting season, the police have intensified patrols in Narok town, Suswa, Ntulele, Melili and Ololulung'a.

DRUGGING FARMERS

Mr Kisombe said he had in the past received several complaints from wheat farmers and other customers who have lost money and other valuables after being drugged by the commercial sex workers.

"Police will be alert to stop any criminal activity including drugging of wheat farmers," said Mr Kisompe.

Cases of drugging, some of which go unreported, increase in Narok during the wheat harvesting season.