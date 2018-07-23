22 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Three UPDF Soldiers Killed By Mob in Arua

By Urn

Arua — Three UPDF soldiers attached to Vurra Customs Army Detach have been killed by a mob on allegations of armed robbery. The incident occurred last night at Pelele village, along the Uganda, DRC Border in Arua District.

The Police in Arua have identified the dead soldiers as Corporal Julius Kobum; the Vurra Customs detach Commander, Lance Corporal Ibrahim Isingoma and Private Peter Ola. The three were intercepted by a mob after a cyclist sounded an alarm indicating that they had plotted to rob him.

Josephine Angucia, the police spokesperson for West Nile said that it is still not clear, what the soldiers were doing eight kilometres away from the detach. She says the bodies of the UPDF soldiers have been taken to Arua Regional Referral Hospital awaiting a post mortem.

Three guns with 90 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene of the attack this morning and handed over to the Police at Logiri Sub County. Meanwhile, eight people have been arrested and detained at Arua CPS to help with investigations.

Arua Resident District Commissioner Peter Debele confirmed the death but declined to divulge details on grounds that investigations are still ongoing.

According to some sources, the soldiers underestimated the reaction of the locals who surrounded them and handed over their guns to the angry mob who later clobbered them to death.

The police say Pelele village where the road connecting Arua to Paidha via Logiri passes along the border between Uganda and DR Congo has been known for armed robbery.

