22 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tusker, Sofapaka Through to SportPesa Shield Quarters

By Titus Maero

Former domestic cup Tusker and Sofapaka eased into the SportPesa Shield quarter-finals after winning their respective round of 16 matches on Sunday at Narok Stadium.

The brewers needed a 73rd minute strike from Peter Nzuki to eliminate minnows Bungoma SuperStars while Sofapaka thumped Western Stima 4-1 in the second match at the same venue.

Ellie Asieche, Brian Magonya and Stephen Waruru netted one each before Junior Mukisa put the ball into his own net for Sofapaka's fourthl

Elsewhere, Ulinzi Stars booked their place in the quarter-finals after defeating Vihiga United 2-1 in a tough fixture staged at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Vihiga snatched the opener via Dennis Wafula in the 37th minute but Ulinzi equalised through attacker Elvis Nandwa two minutes later.

Oscar Wamalwa grabbed the winner with six minutes to time.

Ulinzi coach Dunstan Nyaudo praised his players as the Soldiers now aim to win the domestic cup whose winner represents the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"All departments worked according to my instructions, above all, we utilised our scoring opportunities," Nyaudo noted.

"We created numerous chances upfront but failed to utilise, this at times is the nature of the game, we take in positives and surge forward," said the former Kakamega Homeboyz coach.

RESULTS

Saturday:

Modern Coast Rangers 1-3 Kariobangi Sharks

Friend Zone 0-2 Riverplate

Kenya Police 0-0 (4-3 penalties) Leysa

Sunday:

Vihiga United 1-2 Ulinzi Stars

Tusker 1-0 Bungoma Superstars

Sofapaka 4-1 Western Stima

