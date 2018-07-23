21 July 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Manuel Moves On After SA Women's Loss in London

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mark Etheridge

Ace striker Candice Manuel says the national women's hockey team are bent on bouncing back from defeat to Germany in the World Cup in London on Saturda.

The Sheldon Rostron-coached side went down 3-1 to the European outfit in their opening clash.

They were 1-0 down due to a Viktoria Huse goal in the 14th minute of their Pool C fixture and 2-0 after 32 as Charlotte Stapenhorst netted.

Lisa-Marie Deetlefs pulled one back in the 40th minute but Huse sealed things with a second goal in the 54th minute.

'It was definitely a bit of a disappointing start as I know what this side are truly capable of,' reflected Cape Town's Manuel to Team SA.

'As we all know, Germany's defence is pretty tight and that was so evident in today's game, with great defensive turnovers.'

It was the structured play of the European outfit that was the downfall of the South Africans.

'We really struggled to get the ball forward,' said a slightly bleak Manuel, who is already looking forward to the side's next game.

'As always, we'll spend some time doing video analysis of the game and identifying key areas we need to improve on in order to secure that win against Spain.'

Photo: Saturday's SA v Germany action, by FIH

South Africa

Manyonga Leaps to Victory, Shange Sets SA Record

Long jump star Luvo Manyonga and race walker Lebogang Shange were the best of a large South African contingent at the… Read more »

Read the original article on Sascoc.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.