Nigeria: Over 20 Countries for Freestyle Football African Championship

Feet 'n' Tricks, the organisers of Freestyle Football in the country, has announced that over 20 African countries will be taking part in the first-ever Africa Freestyle Football Championship to be hosted by Nigeria.

After the successful hosting of the Nigerian championship last year, the Chairman of the organisation, Valentine Ozigbo, said the competition actually gave birth to the African Championships.

Speaking during a Press Launch of the championship at the weekend, Ozigbo said the LOC was looking forward to an exciting competition this year with some of the best freestylers on the continent converging on one stage for the most entertaining aspects of football.

"We broke a lot of records last year as attested to by the World Freestyle Football Association," he said.

"Our event was adjudged to be the one that gave most room to female participants at the championship in the entire world and hope to see more of that this year.

"I want to use this opportunity to appreciate all our sponsors as we try to make this year's event even bigger and better.

"Registration for this tournament is currently open to both male and female freestylers of African descent and it will close on August 15. It will be done via the company's website, www.feetandtricks.com.

"The 2018 championship is being planned as a perfect fusion of freestyle football and entertainment as top musical and dance artistes will be performing.

"The final event will also host international freestyle professionals; Guinness World Record holder, Iya Traore and female freestyler, Raquel Benetti from Brazil."

Meanwhile, prizes worth over $50,000, include a brand new car donated by one of the sponsors, GAC Motors, as well as qualification and sponsorship for the global championship are available to be won.

The three-day championship will take place from September 13 to 15 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos with the best 16 male and eight female competing on the final day.