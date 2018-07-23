Nigeria: One Dead, Several Injured As Crisis Rocks Lagos PDP

Some suspected thugs, weekend, shot dead the Apapa Local Government Area (LGA) Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Omo Oba Adeniyi Aborishade, and left several others with injuries.

Aborishade was shot dead at Eti-Osa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state during the crisis that erupted among members of the party.

It was gathered that members of the Lagos PDP were on tour of the local government when the fracas erupted and some thugs brandished dangerous weapons like cutlasses and guns.

According to reports, the clash was between two factions of the party - one faction for the State Chairman, Hon. Moshood Adegoke Sabadon and the other for the Eti-Osa LG Chapter Chairman, Kehinde Fasasi.

While the gun duel was ongoing, one of the thugs was said to have targeted the deceased and shot him in the leg and although he was rushed to the hospital, he bled to death on the way.

In a swift reaction, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, cautioned the PDP leadership to call its members to order.

In a statement by the police spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, the CP said what was supposed to be a peaceful political meeting of PDP members, in the state, regrettably ended in unnecessary bloodletting.

He said, "The incident happened during PDP's meeting at Igbosuku village, Eti-Osa LGA, attended by Lagos State and Local Government PDP Chairmen.

"However, towards the end of the meeting, fracas broke out between contending factions of the party; one faction for the state chairman, Hon. Moshood Adegoke Sabadon and the other for the Eti-Osa LG Chapter Chairman, Kehinde Fasasi.

"In the melee, one Hon. Borishade Adeniyi, the Apapa LG PDP Chapter Chairman, recognised also as the doyen of PDP LG Chapter Chairmen in the state , was shot and injured on the leg.

"He was rushed to First Consultant Hospital, Obalende, Lagos, where he was treated but eventually died. The corpse of the deceased was deposited in the hospital mortuary.

"Two other persons allegedly injured during the clash, are also receiving treatment in a hospital in Ajah."

He added, "CP Imohimi Edgal had directed the Area Commander in-charge of Area 'J' Elemoro, to ensure the arrests of all those involved in the crime.

"Pursuant to the directive, five of the principal suspects were arrested - Chapter Chairman, Eti-Osa LG, Kehinde Fasasi; Chairman, Lagos Island LG, Hon. Rotimi Kujore; Chairman, Mushin LG, Alhaji Fatai Adele; Chairman, Amuwo Odofin LG, Mr. Ismail Abiola, and Chairman, Surulere LG, Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole.

"The five suspects have been transferred to SCIID, Panti, for further investigation. The CP is worried about the use of firearms and the frequency of violence involving the PDP in the state.

"It will be recalled that on the July 22, two suspected party thugs, Wale Oye and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa, were arrested at Festac Extention by Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin with two pump action rifles given to them by their hirer, one Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, a member of PDP in Lagos State House of Assembly, to escort him to a political rally.

"The said Olorunrinu was arrested and they are all helping the police in the investigation of the case.

"The CP warns that no political party will be allowed to truncate the peace in the state. He therefore called on all political parties in Lagos to disarm their members as nobody without necessary authorisation is permitted to bear firearms.

"He added that henceforth, political party leaders will be liable for the actions of their supporters."