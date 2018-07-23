Zimbabwe: Gun-Toting Man in the Dock

The Hatfield man, who is captured discharging a firearm while chanting political slogans in a video that has gone viral, appeared in court last week after he handed himself over to the police. John Kudenga (44) appeared before magistrate Mr Milton Serima charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm at a public place.

He was granted $50 bail and remanded to Friday.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on Sunday last week at 7am, Kudenga and his friends gathered at Corner Charter Road and Sprutt Avenue, Hatfield.

The group began taking selfies of each other while cheering each other on.

Kudenga allegedly withdrew his star pistol and fired one shot in the air.

After realising that he had committed an offence, Kudenga allegedly took the firearm and surrendered it at the National Armoury.

On Tuesday last week, Kudenga handed himself over to the police, leading to his arrest.