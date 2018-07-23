Zimbabwe: Gamecocks Outclass Mutare City

Rusape — Mutare City Rovers' woes continue to mount after they were beaten by an organised and experienced Chicken Inn at Vengere yesterday, making their chances of relegation a reality. Chicken Inn started the match fired up and inside a minute they made a strong penalty appeal after striker Obriel Chirinda was brought down inside the box by City defender Joseph Chitawira, but referee Dumisani Khumalo waved play on.

The Gamecocks' early pressure was rewarded a minute later when midfielder Innocent Mucheneka fired past City's goalkeeper Alfred Chiname.

Pint-sized striker Chirinda was troubling the jittery City defence and in the 22nd minute worked his way past City defenders, but fired his effort over the bar.

The home side started the second half lively, piling pressure on Chicken Inn, but the inexperienced City forwards failed to bury the numerous chances which came their way.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas immediately responded by pulling out the ineffective George Majika and introduced former Dynamos player King Nasama.

Injured Mutare City midfielder Zvikomborero Hussein had to be carried off the field and replaced by David Mangesi who did not last long as he was also injured.

In the 69th minute Moses Jackson's shot inside the box hit the upright post with a diving Chiname a well beaten man.

Mutare City coach Ndega Matsika said they are doing their best to pick maximum points to avoid being relegated.

He added that with a little bit of luck, they could have won the game.

"The performance was not bad and we were not lucky. It is now a bit difficult to survive relegation, but we are not giving up. The league is not yet over only two wins will help us," said Matsika.

Antipas blamed the state of the pitch, describing it as a minefield which contributed to his team failure to play their normal game.

He added that they are closely watching their rivals who are on top of the log.

"I'm happy with the three points, but the performance was not up to scratch due to the 'minefield' and very bumpy pitch. We could not play our normal game. What is important is we got three points on the road," said Antipas.

Teams

Mutare City Rovers: A. Chiname, P. Gumbo, G. Jimu, W. Mafa, H. Muzhara (M. Moyo), B. Kutinyu, H. Zvakavapano (D. Mangesi), B. Vheremu, Muzhara, J. Chitawira, Kabanda.

Chicken Inn: P. Zendera, P. Bernard, Ndlovu, D. Nyandoro (A. Banana), M. Jackson, S. Munawa, G. Majika (K. Nasama), I. Mucheneka, O. Chirinda, C. Matawu (J. Nyabinde), L. Sithole.

Mutare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . .(1) 1