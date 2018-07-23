23 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: SK Mourns Namibia's Gurirab

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Muvishi

Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo has described the late former Speaker of the Namibian National Assembly, Dr Theo Ben Gurirab, as a great and visionary man. Dr Gurirab died on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

"We received the news with great sadness," said Minister Khaya Moyo. "He was a great man. We worked together for years during the days of our liberation struggle. He was a man of purpose, of great commitment and a visionary.

Minister Khaya Moyo, who is also Energy and Power Development Minister, was speaking after signing a book of condolences that was opened at the Namibian Embassy in Harare in memory of Dr Gurirab.

"This loss to Namibia is also our loss. All we can say is that thank you Ben for the work you did, go well son of the soil."

Dr Gurirab became Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia after the late Dr Mose Tjitendero, the founding Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Namibia, who was also the founding chair of the SADC Parliamentary Forum.

Dr Gurirab was laid to rest on Saturday at the Namibian heroes acre.

Zimbabwe

Claims of Links Between MDC and Mugabes are Hogwash, Chamisa Says

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party of… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.