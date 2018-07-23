Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo has described the late former Speaker of the Namibian National Assembly, Dr Theo Ben Gurirab, as a great and visionary man. Dr Gurirab died on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

"We received the news with great sadness," said Minister Khaya Moyo. "He was a great man. We worked together for years during the days of our liberation struggle. He was a man of purpose, of great commitment and a visionary.

Minister Khaya Moyo, who is also Energy and Power Development Minister, was speaking after signing a book of condolences that was opened at the Namibian Embassy in Harare in memory of Dr Gurirab.

"This loss to Namibia is also our loss. All we can say is that thank you Ben for the work you did, go well son of the soil."

Dr Gurirab became Speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia after the late Dr Mose Tjitendero, the founding Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Namibia, who was also the founding chair of the SADC Parliamentary Forum.

Dr Gurirab was laid to rest on Saturday at the Namibian heroes acre.