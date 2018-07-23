Kenya: Homeboyz Outlast Mwamba to Lift Prinsloo Sevens

Menengai Cream Homeboyz on Sunday clinched the first leg of the Stanbic Bank Nationals Sevens Series by beating Stanbic Mwamba 19-12 in the final of Prinsloo Sevens at Nakuru Athletics Club.

Moments after centre referee Linus Kinuthia started the game, Homeboyz took the game into their opponent's half landing the first try through Bush Mwale which was superbly converted by Michael Wanjala.

Three minutes later, Homeboyz stretched their lead when Alvin Otieno scored a second try which Johnson Oindi converted.

Mwamba reduced the deficit after Daniel Taabu made brilliant run a minute before the breather to score a try which was however not converted as Homeboyz led 14-5 at half time.

On resumption, speedy Mark Wandeto added the third try for Homeboyz midway through the second half. The try was however not converted by Wanjala.

To reach the final, Homeboyz ran rings round Impala before winning the first semi final clash 29-12. Joel Nzuga broke loose from his markers to score a last minute try which was well executed by Taabu.

In the second semi-final, Stanbic Mwamba eliminated KCB 10-5 to secure a place in the final. In the quarter-finals of the Main Cup defending champions KCB licked Menengai Oilers 12-10, Homeboyz crushed Kabras Sugar 10-5, hosts Top Fry Nakuru suffered a painful 14-12 defeat at the hands of Impala while the Stanbic Bank-sponsored Mwamba beat Kenya Harlequins 5-0.

Meanwhile, University of Nairobi's Mean Machine clinched the Challenge Trophy by beating Strathmore Leos 21-14 in an all-students final affairs.

To reach the final, Mean Machine beat Nondies 17-12 to book a date with Strathmore, who eliminated Catholic Monks 33-19. Earlier in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Trophy, Mean Machine had edged out Kenyatta University Blak Blad 12-10, Nondies hit Mombasa 19-7, Strathmore Leos sunk Kisumu 38-0 while Catholic Monks gave Webuye a baptism of fire by beating them 31-10.

Tournament hosts Top Fry Nakuru RFC, popularly known as Wanyore, made a disastrous outing after their quest to finish in the fifth place position went up in smoke after they were beaten 22-17 by Kenya Harlequin.