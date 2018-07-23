22 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Alshabaab Cuts Off Hand of Somali Man for "Stealing"

Somali militant group Al-Shabaab cut off the right hand of a suspected thief in Kunyo Barrow.

24 year old Madey Abdulkadir Zaki was found guilty by an AlShabaab court of stealing 1 million Somali shilling, a mobile phone and sandals from a pharmacy in Farsoley village in Lower Shabelle region.

The man according to the group confessed the theft. Meanwhile on Friday a boy said to be undergage got 39 lashes for "adultery" newr El Bur town.

Two men got 100 lashes each. A woman was given 100 lashes but punishment was deferred since she is pregnant according to the militant affiliated websites.

Somalia

Girl Dies After Undergoing FGM

Doctors in central Somalia say a 10-year-old girl has died after undergoing female genital mutilation (FGM). Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

