22 July 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Islamic State Militant Suspect Arraigned in Mogadishu Court

An ISIS suspect nabbed in April Jama Hussein Hassan on Saturday appeared before a military tribunal in Mogadishu charged with planting IEDs and video recording attacks by the militant group.

Hassan was captured in April while planting an explosive device at Bodbodka near Afgoye town. Hassan confessed to be an ISIS operative at the time of his arrest. He was found with several bomb making equipment.

Hassan told Police that he was a former Alshabaab militant before he switched allegiance to ISIS He is said to have been plotting attacks in Afgoye which in the last one year has had at least four killings claimed by ISIS. He had been based in the rough terrains of Galgaal a hotbed of Pro-ISIS militants led by Sheikh Abdiqadir Mumin.

