Kenya: Free Wheeler Coasts to Victory in Stewards Cup at Ngong

The Stewards Cup George Drew Challenge, was one of three features up for snaps on Sunday, at Ngong.

Free Wheeler (Lesley Sercombe), shovelled his younger associates to another area code, as usual.

Second place was a more exciting proximate call. Flash Harry tit-for-tatted As Paragon. A duo who are constantly changing bases.

The Kenya Police Cup opened its corridors to include professional jockeys. Only young Juan Suelves entered as an amateur, finishing a creditable fourth, after leading on Fire Fighter for a few furlongs.

Lettfot then flew solo, until Shaman created a spine-tingling neck-verdict.

Fast Five cropped the Prince of Wales Trophy from Vipingo, from colleagues Quickfire and Vipingo. Trainer, Patsy Sercombe, scored her customary treble, plus six more contenders in the frame.

NGONG RESULTS

12.45 pm - First Race - Berber Handicap (2,060m)

1. Tainted Love (Henry Muya)

2. Pepper Wood (Lesley Sercombe)

3. April's Song (Richrd Kibet)

Distance: head/2.75/1.4. Time: 2:21:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Chuck and Maralynn Bengough. Trainer Maralynn

1.15 pm - Second Race - Dongola Maiden (1,400m)

1. Rising Dragon (Richard Kibet)

2. My Sam (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Grace Kelly (Patrick Mungai)

The Whole Apple withdrawn at the start

Distance: 1.4/half/1.5. Time: 1:30:6/10 secs. Favorite: My Sam. Runners: 4

Owned by The Ansell's. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.55 pm - Third Race - Foutanke Maiden Handicap (1,200m)

1. Sochi (James Muhindi)

2. Rubin (Henry Muya)

3. Iron Eagle (Joseph Mutevu)

Turbadore and Tianma withdrawn at the start

Distance: 7.5/2.5. Time: 1:15:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 3

Owned by Joe Muya and D Mahinda. Trainer Joe Muya

2.15 pm - Fourth Race - Koto Koli Handicap (1,600m)

1. Grace O'Malley (Patrick Mungai)

2. Piece of Cake (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Marico (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 2.4/nose/1.4/0.75. Time: 1:42:4/10 secs. Favorite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 7

Owned and trained by Glly Fraser

2.50 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Police Cup (1,800m)

1. Lettfot (Patrick Mungai) Martial Art-Lightfoot

2. Shaman (Richard Kibet)

3. Soho Mouse (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Fire Figher (Juan Suelves)

Distance: neck/2.4/4.4/0.75. Time: 1:56:00 secs. Favorite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 7

Owned by =Mary Binks and Runye Karlsen. Trainer Stewart McCann

3.25 pm - Sixth Race - The Prince of Wales Trophy (1,200m)

1. Fast Five (Lesley Sercombe) Twice Over-Speed Queen

2. Quickfire (Richard Kibet)

3. Vipingo (James Muhindi)

4. Lassie (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 1.75/4,4/8/3. Time: 1:42:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Yogi Patel, P. Stigwart, and, David Ansell. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.55 pm - Seventh Race -The Stewards Cup George Drew Challenge Series (1,200m)

1. Free Wheeler (Lesley Sercombe) Traffic Guard-Opera Diva

2. Flash Harry (Patrick Mungai)

3. As Paragon (Kelvin Nganga)

4. El Mundo (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 2/1.75/6/0.75. Time: 1:12:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 5

Owned by Mrs. Michael Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe.

Final Meeting July 29 - for the Jockey Club Stakes, Nairobi Town Plate, Sir Ali Bin Salim, and, Jardin Latiffe Trophy