Kenya: South Africa's Palmer Wins Karen Masters

Two birdies in the last two holes saw South Africa's Michael Palmer complete a four rounds total of 18 under par 270, to claim the "Blue Jacket" in this year's KCB Karen Masters at the Karen Country Club on Sunday.

Palmer, who started the final day on 13 under par and in the group behind the leader, made only one birdie at the outward nine (second hole). He moved to 15 under after rolling in his second birdie of the day at the 12th and at the 14th.

"I had a good game thanks to my partner Peter Moolman who also played a fantastic round," said Palmer, from Bryanston Country Club in Johannesburg.

It was, however, his two birdies at the 17th and 18th which saw him sign for an impressive five under par 67, to beat overnight leader Merrick Bremner by two shots.

"This is an excellent course, the greens were holding well and the fairways were lush," added Palmer after receiving the Green Jacket from Karen Country Club chairman Lawrence Kiambi. He also took home Sh2.3 million and the trophy.

Bremner, who set off for the day on 14 under, bogeyed the fifth and ninth and later on at the 14th. He however managed to recover some shots at the 17th and 18th, having earlier birdied the 10th, 11th, and 12th for two under par 70 and a total of 16 under par 272, to finish in second place.

Also shooting two under par 70 for the day was Pieter Moolman, who tied for the third place with Tyron Ryan from Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club - who was so close to taking the title until he hit a tree at the par four-13th to pick a triple bogey seven, having earlier birdied the 10th and 11th to go 17 under par.

Though he managed to pull one back at the par five-15th and later on at the home green, another bogey at the 16th threw him out of the running for the title. Moolman had birdied the second, third, 12th and 15th but dropped shots at the sixth and 13th.

For the locals, 50-year-old Dismas Indiza shot level par 72 to finish in 33rd on one under par 287. It was a bad finish for the Simon Ngige who at one time was on four under par, though he made five bogeys to finish with four over par 76, to drop to one over total of 289 in 44th place.

The other three, Stefan Andersen and Mohit Mediratta wound up in 53rd place on five over par total while Riz Charania was on nine over par in 62nd place.

"I just couldn't get off well from the tee particularly after breaking my driver earlier on in the tournament, but I will see how it goes in Swaziland later on," said Andersen a regular player in the Sunshine Tour.

The Leaderboard:

270 Michael Palmer (SA) -18- 70, 66, 67, 67

272 Merrick Bremner (SA) -16- 65, 69, 68, 70

273 Pieter Moolman (SA)- 15- 68, 68, 67, 70

273 Tyrone Ryan (SA) - 15- 68, 70, 65, 70

275 Martin Rohwer (SA) - 13- 70, 68, 69, 68

275 Daniel van Tonder (SA) - 13- 68, 65, 71, 71

276 Jake Roos (SA) - 12- 68, 70, 68, 70

278 Neil Schietekat (SA)- 10- 70, 74, 63, 71

278 Philip Geerts (ITA) -10- 68, 67, 70, 73

278 JC Ritchie (SA) - 10- 69, 66, 69, 74

279 Peter Karmis (GRE) - 9- 70, 72, 67, 70