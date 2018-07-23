Nigeria: Saraki Denies Being Offered Oil Bloc, Nomination Tickets

The senate president, Bukola Saraki, has debunked speculations about juicy offers being made to him and his associates as part of the on-going discussions with the presidency and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that he saw some reports talking about promise of money or oil block and nomination tickets, and that those viewing the ongoing development in that context are simply reducing a major national issue involving many key actors to that of personal benefits and preferences.

Since the breakaway from APC, Mr Saraki has not publicly announced whether he is part of the disgruntled R-APC or not.

Many expectt him to change party soon, especially as he has been seen holding meetings with PDP leaders and as some of his supporters have left APC.

Mr Saraki's travails in the APC is connected to his long-standing cold war with the presidency which started right from his inauguration as senate president.

After his swearing-in, Mr Saraki was slammed with forgery, false assets declaration and sundry charges by the federal government. Though acquitted, many of Mr Saraki's supporters believe he is being harasssed for standing his ground against the presidency.

However, in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Mr Saraki said what is at stake is the future of the country and its democracy and that it will be myopic for anybody to be talking about whether certain offers have been made to an individual or if such offers would be accepted or not.

He said it is important for Nigerians to know that the discussions he and many others of like minds are having with the presidency and that the leadership APC is not about him.

"It involves the future of our country and her democracy. It is about making things better for our people.

"Though there are many speculations being peddled in the media, let it be known these discussions are not about me. Whatever has happened to me in the past has passed. Now that God in his infinite mercy has vindicated me, I have moved on, believing that we have all learnt our lessons," he said.

The lawmaker stresses that he cannot hold any grudge against any individual and has forgiven all those who played any role in his persecution and likewise.

"Our focus should now be about Nigeria. The major issue on the table for discussion is how to strengthen our democracy, rebuild our economy, stop the spate of insecurity, improve the conditions of living of our people and generally chart a course for the development of this great country.

"We will be insulting Nigerians if, as the 2019 elections draw nearer, our deliberations is about personal benefits or how to pay compensation for wrongs done to an individual," he added.

Regarding his political future, Mr Saraki said he will continue to engage with others, listen to advice and exchange ideas because the decision is not his alone.

"It is for all our supporters and associates to deliberate upon and take a decision based on the overall interest of our people. It is my prayers that Almighty God will guide us right in all our decisions and make a positive turn-around in our country", he stated.

Also speaking at the 4th convocation of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, Mr Saraki said he will soon make his position known to Nigerians on which political party he would join.

He also congratulated senator Ademola Adeleke for emerging the PDP candidate in Osun State.

Senator Ademola Adeleke,[Photo: Pulse.ng]

"Apart from being a member of PDP, he is a colleague of mine in the senate. I could see he is popular and well accepted. So, I wish him all the best in the election ahead," he said.