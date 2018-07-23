Kenya Resume Training for World Cricket League

The national cricket team will resume training on Monday at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi.

Kenya coach Maurice Odumbe on Saturday said that he will include a number of under-19 players in the provisional side of about 25 players.

The teams will be training for both ICC World Cricket League Division Three expected to take place later in the year and ICC World Twenty20 Africa Regional Finals to be held next year at avenue and date to be confirmed by the ICC.

In Regional finals six teams will fight it out for the two slots reserved for Africa in the 2020 ICC World Twenty20 set for Australia. Odumbe said he was confident Kenya would qualify for the Australian event. Odumbe's charges clinched the ICC World Twenty20 Africa Eastern sub-region trophy in Kigali earlier this month.

Both Kenya and Uganda advanced to the continental qualifier.

"To do well in our future assignments our boys will need to compete against strong sides like state teams from India or A sides from Test playing countries," Odumbe said.

He added: "Tours should also be arranged for the boys to get used to playing under different conditions."

Odumbe disclosed that he does not have off-break bowlers in the team. Steve Tikolo and Odumbe were the main off-spin bowlers when Kenya cricket was at its zenith. Odumbe also said that he was unhappy with the bowlers whose level of fitness were "extremely low."