PRIVATE Agricultural Sector Support (PASS) has signed a 500m/- Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (TALIRI) to empower youth entrepreneurs.

The MoU was signed in Dodoma recently by PASS Managing Director Nicomed Bohay and the TALIRI Acting Director General, Dr Jonas Kizima.

Speaking on the occasion, the PASS Managing Director said under the agreement they would issue the money for improved livestock Infrastructure at Kongwa TALIRI Centre to enable the selected youth to get best skills of livestock keeping with focus on entrepreneurship.

"We will advertise the criteria needed so that the youth engaged in goat keeping with entrepreneurship will apply and the best 100 among them will be selected to join a 12-month training programme," said Mr Bohay.

He noted that they would start with 1,000 goats and the youth hosted at the centre under the supervision of Kongwa TALIRI experts would have an opportunity to get the latest livestock keeping technology and the good value of their products.

He added that they had picked Kongwa despite TALIRI having almost seven other stations due to its position and that it also focused on goat research.

Mr Bohay pointed out that during the 12-month training programme, the youth would be able to learn the required goat size and breed, fattening procedures, what pastures are needed for a particular age of goat and the market available.

"This is the best way for them to create employment, but also readily available raw materials for abattoirs and meat processing factories as Tanzania embarks on becoming an industrial economy by 2025," said Bohay.

He said after training, PASS would give them capital and closely monitor them to ensure they transformed livestock keeping by making it commercial.

Earlier, Dr Kizima said the agreement had come at the right time as industries were in need of raw materials for meat industries.

He said there was readily market and high demand of goat products in United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. Dr Kizima was optimistic that the youth would get a chance to widen the scope of entrepreneurship, pastures business, livestock products and goat breeding.

He thus urged PASS to look into the possibility of replicating such project to other parts of the country since TALIRI centre had experts.