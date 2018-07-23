Only three players, all newly signed reported at the team's training camp at Police College grounds in Dar es Salaam.

The squad including players who travelled to Kenya to play Gor Mahia didn't report at the camp on Friday with sources in the club saying they boycotted the camp to force the club settle down their unpaid salaries and other benefits before going down to business.

This forced Yanga management, led by their Acting Chairman Clement Sanga yesterday to call an emergency meeting with players and other stakeholders of the club in trying to settle the issue.

The whole drama began on Friday when only three players reportedly turned up for that day's training session at Police College ground, Kurasini in Dar es Salaam.

The players, all newly recruited professionals were Deus Kasseke, Mrisho Ngassa and Heritier Makambo. This was however confirmed by Yanga's Manager Salehe Hafidhi who said the main reason for boycotting the camp was the club's failure to settle wages and other benefits.

"I have already talked with the management of the club to find the way forward and I can assure you that everything will be back to normal. We expect them back very shortly," Hafidhi said.

Yanga have been passing through difficult times since last season and the unrest was triggered recently after the club was defeated 4-0 by Gor Mahia during the CAF Confederation Cup's Group D third match played at Moi Kasarani Stadium in Kenya.

The result was, however, a continuation of poor performance by the Jangwani Street outfit who are winless in their three first-round games of the competition.

Yanga's opening campaign saw them losing 4-0 to MC Alger from Algeria before recording a goalless draw against Rayon Sport on May 16 this year in Dar es Salaam.

Though the club claim to have sorted out Kelvin Yondani and Ramadhani Kessy's issues, the two key defenders and the midfield dynamo, Thabani Kamusoko could not travel with their colleagues in Kenya as they too demanded the club to settle their financial matters before reuniting with the squad.

However, it has been reported that Yondani case is now solved as such the defender is expected to resume his official duties with the club today while that involving Kessy, negotiations between the two sides are still happening.

However, Yanga will be forced to win at all cost their second leg match against Gor Mahia slated on July 29th this year at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam before entertaining MC Alger on the same venue on August 19th.

The last match for Yanga will see them visiting Rayon Sport on August 28th to be played in Rwanda.