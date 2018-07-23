KILIMANJARO Queens Assistant Coach Edna Lema said her side can still defend the CECAFA Women Championship title despite the Saturday's 1-1 draw with Kenya at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kilimanjaro Queens took the lead in the 13th minute thanks to a well crafted strike from Donisia Daniel which easily beat Starlets custodian Poline Atieno.

The goal came after Kenya defenders failed to clear the ball to safety. However, the Queens' lead lasted only seven minutes as Kenya equalised it through Mwanahalima Adam to force the match ends in 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

The draw enabled Kilimanjaro Queens to salvage one point from two matches. The Queens opened their title defence campaign with a 1-0 loss to Rwanda's She-Amavubi on Thursday.

"We drew against Kenya over the weekend, but the results did not affect our plans to retain the title this year again even though we are fully aware of the stiff challenge ahead of us against Uganda and Ethiopia," Lema said.

Kilimanjaro Queens are now forced to win both matches against Uganda and Ethiopia in order to keep their title hopes alive. Starlets, however, will now shift focus to their next game against Ethiopia on Wednesday.

Ethiopia lost 2-1 to Uganda Cranes in the early kick off. At the start of the match, Kenya started positively, getting a sight of goal on the second minute through Cynthia Shilwatso, who could only rattle the crossbar and Esse Akida unsuccessfully pouncing on the rebound.

Later, Tanzania settled and imposed themselves into the game creating chances with a couple of rapid attacks that kept the Starlets back line busy on several occasions.

Starlets keeper Atieno produced two remarkable saves in the dying minutes of the first half to keep the score level going into the break.

On resumption, both teams seemed evenly matched with chances coming on both ends. Kilimanjaro Queens produced the most notable chance at the hour mark but again, it was goalkeeper Atieno who had to stand firm denying Asha Rashid with a double handed save to clear her lines of duty.

Uganda Cranes continue to control the driver's seat with six points after defeating Ethiopia 1-0 on Saturday Uganda's Crested Cranes have secured control of the Cecafa Women Challenge Cup standings after registering two wins out of two matches in the ongoing tournament in Kigali City.

The Crested Cranes handled by Faridah Bulega defeated favourites Ethiopia 2-1 to sit at the helm of the standings with six points.

The determined ladies came from behind with Left fullback Grace Aluka cancelling an earlier Ethiopian goal scored by skipper Ware Birtukan to go into half time tied on a 1-1 all draw.

In the second half, Yudaya Nakayenze was on the mark with a header after a free kick was delivered by right back Viola Namuddu to secure a vital victory for the Crested Cranes.

The Crested Cranes victory came after they dislodged neighbours and rivals Kenya on Thursday with a 1-0 victory.

Uganda will return to action today against Tanzania in a tournament played on a round robin basis while Ethiopia will be up against Kenya on Wednesday.

In the opening game, Kenya lost to Uganda 0-1 while Tanzania also lost to hosts Rwanda 0-1, meaning that both nations have one point each.