Tanzania: DSETurnover Falls

EIGHT counters contributed to 1.77bn/- turnover on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) which is 41.60 per cent fall compared to 3.32bn/- of the previous period.

Zan Securities Limited weekly wrap-ups said the trading volume during the week under review was running about 32 per cent above previous week volume.

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) and Vodacom Tanzania emerged the top trading equities after dominating the market share by 68.68 per cent and 29.40 per cent respectively.

The report stated further that price movement was recorded in one local listed company (NICOL) with 4.55 per cent increase to close at 230/-.

DSE Market capitalisation disabilitiesdecreased by 0.48 per cent to close at 22tri/- while domestic market capitalisation appreciated by 0.01 per cent to close at 11tri/- in the period under review.

On a weekly comparison, key benchmark indices closed in green and red territory with the Tanzania share index (TSI) appreciating by 0.01 per cent to close at 4,207.62 points, while the All Share Index (DSEI) closed at 2,282.39 points low by 0.48 per cent compared with 2,293.39 points of the preceding week.

Industrial and Allied and Commercial Services Indices remained unchanged to close at 6,238.57 and 2,331.27 points respectively.

Bank, Finance and Investment Index recorded an increase trend by 0.04 per cent to close at 2,508.92 points. The trend was attributed to price increase in National Investment Company Limited (NICOL).

Looking forward there is high demand on Industrial and Allied sector attributed to foreign investors may give the market prices and volume a lift.