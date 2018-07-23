Tanzania: Mwanza Public Leaders Directed to Lead in Aids Testing Campaign

MWANZA Regional Commissioner John Mongella has directed district commissioners, district executive directors, council chairpersons and councillors to lead the way in HIV/Aids testing.

This exceptional directive comes as part of Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa's call for all regional commissioners to lead by example in implementing the HIV/Aids testing campaign in their respective regions, when he launched it in Dodoma last month.

Addressing Mwanza residents during the launch of the campaign dubbed 'Furaha Yangu, Jitambue, Ishi', Mr Mongella said top government leaders were catalysts for the campaign's success.

He said the leaders would not have only mobilised their people to turn up for testing, but would also have shown the way by being the first ones to go for testing in a special campaign to be arranged in their respective districts.

"When he launched this campaign in Dodoma, the Prime Minister asked us to lead the campaign. I am also directing you to do the same in mobilising the people particularly men to turn up for testing to know their health status and live healthily," he said.

He directed all leaders mentioned to meet him on Wednesday with a written draft on how better the campaign would be implemented, which would also involve strategic approaches for male circumcision going on across the region as well.

According to the RC, while voluntary HIV/Aids testing is extremely important, male circumcision is equally crucial with studies indicating that it reduces HIV/Aids infections by over 60 per cent for men, while reducing cervical cancer among women.

Male circumcision is reportedly going on well in Mwanza with Intra Health International, a nongovernmental organisation, saying it has circumcised at least 43,000 men in the region so far.

According to Intra Health International Regional Technical Adviser Mwangata Kaisi, 43,182 men have been circumcised, but the target is 43,922 men and the job has not been well accomplished in some areas in Ilemela, Nyamagana and Ukerewe districts.

"In Ukerewe, 12,003 men have been circumcised out of the target of 13,712 men since we started the exercise in October last year. We hope will be able to meet our target by September, this year," he noted.

Giving statistics, Mwanza Regional HIV/Aids Coordinator, Dr Pius Masele, said at least 93,916 people were living with HIV/Aids in the region. He noted that 74 per cent of those, who went for testing observed medical restrictions, including taking antiretroviral (ARV) therapy on time.

He said the region was implementing some strategies to counter the current 7.2 per cent prevalence and making sure by 2030 zero per cent of new HIV/Aids infections would be achieved.

Speaking on behalf of the partners implementing the Furaha Yangu campaign, Mr John Bosco Basso thanked the government for supporting the initiative, saying the programme under USAID sponsorship would be directed towards achieving its ambitious target.