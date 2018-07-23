Tanzania: Dar, Seoul Agree On Visa Free Entries

TANZANIANS with diplomatic or service passports no longer need Visas to enter South Korea, it was announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The good news follows an agreement that the two countries have signed to strengthen their diplomatic relations.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Augustine Mahiga and Korean First Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Lim Sung-nam signed the document at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and his Korean counterpart Lee Nak-Yon witnessed the agreement signing.

The event was part of activities scheduled for the three-day official visit of Mr Lee who arrived in the country on Saturday evening.

Premier Lee will also have official talks with President John Magufuli today before departing for home later in the afternoon.

Other activities yesterday included visit to the data centre of the National Identification Authority (NIDA) in Kibaha District, Coast region and tour of the National Museum in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, Mr Majaliwa said that the event marks a new era of boosting diplomatic relations between the two countries, removing the requirement of Visas for diplomatic and service passport holders who wish to travel to South Korea.

He went on explaining what transpired during their official talks with his Korean counterpart prior to signing the agreement.

Among others, the two leaders discussed economic, culture, Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs), tourism and trade development between Tanzania and South Korea.

"We have welcomed many Korean companies to invest in various undergoing projects here," said Mr Majaliwa.

Some of the projects are the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), newly constructed Mloganzila hospital, construction of 3200-metre Kigongo-Busisi weighbridge and 42-kilometre highway to Tabora.

"We are glad that South Korean government has also agreed to market our tourist attractions in South Korea...but the most important thing is to improve relations between the two countries," he stated.

Private sectors from the two countries will today meet to deliberate on trade related issues.