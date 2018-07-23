THE Court of Appeal has ordered local manufacturer and distributor of electric cookers and other appliances, Tanelec Limited, to deposit in the High Court 519m/- as security, pending determination of tax dispute with Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

The amount to be deposited by way of bank guarantee is half of the 1,039,065,475/- that the firm had been ordered to pay as input tax to TRA following a demand note by TRA Commissioner General for 2009 and 2012. Justices Bernard Luanda, Richard Mziray and Shaban Lila took into consideration an application under which the company, as the applicant, had sought for stay of execution of a decree of the Tax Revenue Appeals dated December 4, 2017.

Referring to some evidences presented by the applicant, the justices were "satisfied that in case execution is taking place, the applicant will suffer substantial loss. In view of the foregoing, as we are satisfied that there is a good cause show, we grant the application."

The justices further declared, "The applicant to deposit in the High Court half of the decretal amount as security for due performance of the decree by way of the bank guarantee."

In the affidavit to support the application, the company's General Manager, Mr Zahir Mohamed, told the court that the applicant has various contracts which he was serving through the bank facility and its closure will be in breach of those contracts.

He stated that the applicant may also be exposed to unascertainable claims and litigations by various stakeholders, among them, the Tanzania Electric Supply Company and suppliers, the instances that could not be quantified in monetary terms.