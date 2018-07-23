Tanzania: EU, Tanzanian Legislators Appeal to Govt to Reduce Maternal, New Born Deaths

IN a bid to save mothers and children's lives, Tanzanian and European Members of Parliament (MPs) have requested the government to increase efforts in accelerating the provision of services for reproductive, maternal, new-born, child and adolescent health (RAMNCH) in the country to save mother and child lives.

The advice was given at a joint press conference in Dar es Salaam at the weekend by the Tanzania Parliamentary Association on Population and Development (TPAPD) and a delegation of MPs of the European Parliamentary Forum (EPF) on Population and Development.

The lawmakers from Europe were in the country for a five-day tour of health facilities in both Mainland Tanzania and Isles.

Briefing the media, the TPAPD chairman, who doubles as Magomeni MP, Mr Jamal Kassim, said they specifically demanded for the expansion of friendly reproductive health information, counselling and services to adolescents and young people, a move that sought to reduce teenage pregnancy and prioritise family planning services after delivery (post-partum family planning (PPFP).

"This will facilitate spacing and breastfeeding. It will greatly contribute to reducing unplanned pregnancies, lower fertility rates and expedite the pace of minimising dependence," he further noted.

Despite tremendous government effort to improve RAMNCAH services, consistently increasing family planning budget allocations, increasing numbers and skills of health service providers as well as expanding coverage of health facilities and improving their status, there are challenges that still place the country at crossroads in its efforts to attain greater progress, according to the MPs.

The fertility rate is still high at 5.2 children per woman in the reproductive age, while maternal mortality has increased from 454 to 556 deaths for every 100,000 live births between 2010 and 2015 and teenage pregnancies rose to 27per cent from 23 per cent during the same period.

According to WHO, reports of maternal mortality have not benefited from trends reported in relation to reduced child mortality, as maternal deaths in Tanzania, with a ratio of 578 per 100 000, represent 18 per cent of all deaths of women aged 15-49.

Family planning use is still very low at 32per cent for modern methods, the MPs lamented, with Mr Kassim noting that increasing maternal mortality and morbidity continued to rob the nation of portions of the female workforce, minimising the contribution of women to the country's development effort.

Teenage pregnancy is increasingly threatening the health and educational ambitions of girls, impeding achievements in attaining gender equality and empowerment of women, and keeping women in poverty and dependence. This limits their ability to effectively participate in social and economic activities, their joint statement says.

National effort to reduce teenage pregnancy and keep girls in school is commendable, but needs to be enhanced, the MPs insist, urging the government to deliver on its promises, consistently increase allocations for such services and make timely disbursements of allocated resources to support the provision of services.