23 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Wine Festival Planned for Nov Set to Promote More Tourist Attractions

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

PLANS are underway to ensure the Dodoma Wine Festival scheduled for November at Nyerere Square to promote tourist attractions in Dodoma Region succeeds.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, told reporters recently that the region was endowed with many tourist attractions such as Kondoa Irangi Rock Paintings.

"Tourists coming to Dodoma can also enjoy viewing wild animals at Swaga Swaga Game Reserve," said the RC during the launch of the Dodoma Wine Festival organising committee.

The Wine Festival organising committee, which is chaired by Ms Atwity Makweta, draws its members from public and private sectors, including top wine producers and business operators in Dodoma Region.

Dr Mahenge noted that the Dodoma Wine Festival would bring together wine producers, farmers and businesses to showcase grape products.

He said since the government had set apart 33bn/- for the construction of a new mega wine factory in Chamwino District, wine production would go up in Dodoma.

Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) researcher from Makutupora Centre, Mr Armechius James, said the event would be an ideal platform for grape farming experts to share agricultural skills with other grape farmers.

