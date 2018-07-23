Nigeria: 8 Worshippers Dead in Konduga Attack

Maiduguri — At least 8 worshippers were dead and 10 other injured when suicide bomber attack mosque in Borno.

The male bomber attack worshippers in Friday mosque in Konduga town at about 5am this morning, killing 7 and 10 other.

According to the rescue workers wounded person under way to Maiduguri for treatment, those with light are currently receiving treatment in Konduga.

"The male manover his to Friday mosque and 8 worshippers lost their lives in dawn prayer attack on worshippers in Konduga town." Rescue workers told Daily Trust by phone.

Konduga is about 27 kilometers the Maiduguri, the epicenter of Boko haram insurgents.