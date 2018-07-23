23 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 8 Worshippers Dead in Konduga Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — At least 8 worshippers were dead and 10 other injured when suicide bomber attack mosque in Borno.

The male bomber attack worshippers in Friday mosque in Konduga town at about 5am this morning, killing 7 and 10 other.

According to the rescue workers wounded person under way to Maiduguri for treatment, those with light are currently receiving treatment in Konduga.

"The male manover his to Friday mosque and 8 worshippers lost their lives in dawn prayer attack on worshippers in Konduga town." Rescue workers told Daily Trust by phone.

Konduga is about 27 kilometers the Maiduguri, the epicenter of Boko haram insurgents.

Nigeria

Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno Mosque, Kills Seven

A male suicide bomber has killed seven worshipers during morning prayer in a Mosque on Monday in Konduga Local… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.