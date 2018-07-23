Nigeria: 13 PDP Governorship Aspirants Reject Ortom

Thirteen governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections in Benue State have kicked against the imminent return of Governor Samuel Ortom to the party.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the aspirants said while they were not against the return of defectors; they were against people with negative values even as they described Ortom as a liability.

"The governor of Benue State today is a liability, not an asset. He's not welcome," said John Tondu, one of the aspirants.

Details later...