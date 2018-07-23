23 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Suicide Bomber Attacks Borno Mosque, Kills Seven

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
(file photo).

A male suicide bomber has killed seven worshipers during morning prayer in a Mosque on Monday in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

Ali Kolo, the head of vigilance group in the area, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Kolo said seven other persons including a child sustained injuries when the bomber detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body during the congregational prayer.

He explained that the suicide bomber sneaked into the affected mosque at Mainari area of Konduga and carried out the attack.

"It is not clear how the suicide bomber infiltrated the town and attacked the mosque.

"The building collapsed during the explosion, and the victims were evacuated from the rubble," he said.

Bello Dambatta, the Head of Rescue Team, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), confirmed the attack.

Mr Dambatta said the injured persons had been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment. (NAN)

Nigeria

Saraki Denies Being Offered Oil Bloc, Nomination Tickets

The senate president, Bukola Saraki, has debunked speculations about juicy offers being made to him and his associates… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.