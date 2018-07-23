Namibia: Graduates Give Govt Ultimatum

THE government has been given until Friday, 27 July, to respond to a five-page petition submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister by unemployed graduates, or risk mass protests and unrest in the country.

About 100 unemployed graduates gathered in Windhoek's Zoo Park on Friday where they handed over the petition to Mateus Kaholongo, a director in the OPM, to demand that the government creates jobs for them.

The graduates also handed over a list of about 800 names, and their qualifications, of those seeking government employment.

In the petition, read by Johannes Kondjeleni, the graduates want Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila to unfreeze vacant positions in the government, and to prioritise young people for recruitment.

The government has instituted a vacancy freeze since 2016 in an effort to cut the public wage bill, which accounts for almost half of the national budget.

The Bank of Namibia has also recently advised government to implement several measures, such as freezing salary increases, and implementing an effective tax collection system.

The Namibian reported earlier this year that Namibia's unemployment rate was estimated to be 37,3 % in 2017, with unemployment among those aged 15 to 34 reportedly at 43,4%.

The number of unemployed youth were also reported at more than 246 000, out of a total labour force of 570 000 in 2017. It was also reported this year that Namibia has about 67 000 unemployed graduates.

"We demand that all posts which are not filled with immediate effect be filled by graduates who are sitting at home. Many of us have done internships and apprenticeships that prepared us for the job market," the petition reads.

The graduates also demanded that the issue of ghost workers on government's payroll be addressed, as well as corruption, in order to save funds that can be used to invest in employment creation projects. The graduates also want government to introduce funding mechanisms for "the youth who want to venture into business".

"As unemployed and as destitute as we are, we re-emphasise our position that our plea is a legitimate one. It was legitimate yesterday, it is legitimate today, and it will be legitimate tomorrow; for as long as this systematic exclusion of young people is allowed to prevail. This is a genuine reminder to the leaders of this country of the promises that they have made over the years, as evidenced in Vision 2030, NDPs and the Harambee Prosperity Plan," the petition reads.

"Ours is to ensure that our government has good governance and accountability of resources. This process is not just any normal process, but organised to ensure that there are no corrupt activities or nepotism," Kondjeleni stressed, adding that the government also needed to budget specifically for the employment of graduates.

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement 's Dimbulukeni Nauyoma, who also participated in Friday's demonstration, said the government has until this Friday to respond to their demands, and that failure to do so would lead them to mobilise all unemployed graduates across the country to participate in mass demonstrations, and that "the process has just started".