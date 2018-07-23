23 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia Rugby Seven's Team Wins Silver in Algiers

THE National Youth Rugby Seven's team finished second on Saturday at the African Youth Games (AYG) currently underway in the city of Algiers, Algeria.

The African Youth Games are an international multi-sport event held every four years to complement the current All-Africa Games and Algeria is hosting the third AYG from 18 to 28 July 2018.

Over 3 000 athletes from 54 nations, engaging in 30 disciplines are competing at the games.

Namibia's Seven's team lost 32-12 in the final against their South Africa, who took the gold medal and qualified for the Youth Olympics Games that will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina later this year.

Despite their defeat, the Namibian boys walked away with a silver medal while the host nation Algeria took the bronze medal.

To reach the final Namibia beat Burkina Faso 43-7 in the semi-finals, while South Africa whitewashed Mauritius 46-0.

Namibia is being represented by a team of about 200 athletes competing in 14 different sport codes - athletics, archery, fencing, cycling, equestrian, gymnastics, hockey, karate, rugby, swimming, tennis, table tennis, triathlon and wrestling. - Nampa

