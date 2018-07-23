Namibia: Preserve Gurirab's Memory - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Saturday called on the nation to preserve former National Assembly Speaker Theo-Ben Gurirab's memory, and stressed the need to continue building a Namibia that he and others fought for with unwavering determination.

Geingob was speaking at the burial of Gurirab at Heroes Acre just outside Windhoek.

Gurirab died in Windhoek on 14 July 2018 at the age of 80.

Described as a silent giant, Gurirab was given a burial befitting his role as one of the contributors to Namibia's liberation from apartheid-ruled South Africa after leading in the talks that resulted in the implementation of UN Resolution 435.

Geingob said he found it difficult to bid farewell to Gurirab, whom he described as Namibia and Africa's talisman.

"Comrade Gurirab's path of excellence will shine hope and light on many generations to come. As long as we remain bound by strands of patriotism and unity, we have the power to overcome the greatest challenges that life presents," he added.

Geingob expressed gratitude to Gurirab for his sincere contribution to the liberation of the country.

"It is our responsibility to preserve the memory of his life and extraordinary accomplishments," the President said.

During the state memorial service held in honour of Gurirab at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek on Friday, Geingob said Gurirab did not discuss people and events, but ideas.

"When you look at his legacy, you realise that all the years of tears and blood had paid off not just for him, but Namibia too," Geingob noted.

Founding president Sam Nujoma, who also spoke during the memorial service on Friday, said one could not talk about the history of Swapo without talking about Gurirab's role.

Nujoma further said Gurirab had such passion and a craft for diplomacy that Swapo became one of the active participants in the international arena.

Speaking on behalf of all opposition political parties, PDM leader McHenry Venaani told people gathered for the memorial service that Gurirab was both a friend and an adversary, a man with the rare talent of versatility as well as a man who led by example, and showed that Namibia comes first before political affiliations, before tribe and before kin. He said Gurirab, as a diplomat, wanted Namibia's stature to continue to rise.

"We have entered a critical time, where Gurirab's humble lifestyle needs to become a societal government way of life as it continues to rein in spending, while putting in place measures to grow the economy," Venaani added.

Suzy Eises, Koi Choir and a brass band played during the memorial service held at the Inner City Lutheran Church, while Bob Kandetu and vice president Nangolo Mbumba had the mourners laughing at some bittersweet, humorous moments they shared with Gurirab.

Ambassador Kakena Nangula and former deputy prime minister Libertina Amathila also spoke of the help and lessons they got from Gurirab. Amathila said she was happy that at his 80th birthday this year, they had the opportunity to tell him how much he was appreciated.

"We need to praise people for their good deeds while they are alive, and not when they are dead. I know he was happy because he knew we appreciated him. I hope I'll be lucky that way one day," Amathila added.

The late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo's widow, Vicky, also spoke of how Gurirab was the first Namibian she had met through her late husband.

"He was the same Ben, humble, prepared, well-dressed. He did not speak in a flamboyant style, but he was a master of communication," said Ya Toivo. She took the opportunity to advise politicians not be nasty when dealing with issues in politics, but to learn from Gurirab's calm way.

Before his burial on Saturday, members of the diplomatic corps, and politicians from both Swapo and opposition parties visited Gurirab's home to pay their respects. There, they described him as gentle, a negotiator, a towering giant, a true diplomat and fair man to all, regardless of their political affiliations. The nation observed a four-day period of mourning from Wednesday to Saturday declared by Geingob.

During this period, Gurirab's body was flown to his home town of Usakos, where praises and emotional eulogies were delivered by members of the community, relatives and friends.

Headman Stanislous /Kheib of the !Oe ≠Gan called for a monument to be erected for Gurirab because of the role he played in the creation of a fund for the rehabilitation of a cemetery, and for being the patron of the Dibasen Secondary School's rebuilding project.

On the day of the burial, various mourners braved the cold, windy winter morning to pay their last respects to Gurirab as his son Hangane, on behalf of the family, called on the nation to preserve his father's legacy. Gurirab's casket, which had arrived around 09h00 that morning, had been placed in front of the internal flame before it was lowered down into the grave to a 19-gun salute, next to other Namibian heroes such Ya Toivo, Mzee Kaukungwa, Hidipo Hamutenya and Gerson Veii. *See photos on page 7.