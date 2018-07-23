Namibia: 'Give Fishing Quotas to Local Authorities'

KHOMAS residents on Friday said the government should consider giving fishing quotas to local authorities to enable them to finance urban development, including land delivery.

This was one of the recommendations made at last week's regional consultations held in Windhoek ahead of the second national land conference set for October this year.

The issue of urban land reform and development, especially servicing and pricing regulations, was central to the discussions, with some participants suggesting that the government was not doing enough to help local authorities to deliver adequate land to the nation.

According to the draft recommendations, the government's spending on housing since independence has "never exceeded" 0,1% of the gross domestic product (GDP), despite the 1991 housing policy suggesting that the national investment on housing should not be less than 5% of GDP.

The government's lack of investment in housing and urban development, according to the recommendations, has led to the increase of prices charged for municipal services, including serviced land and housing "beyond the affordability level of the majority" as local authorities depend on the sales of land to generate income.

"There is thus historical under-investment in housing and urban development, including land servicing, which is a much more cost-effective way to improve people's lives than the large amounts spent on resettlement land for a small number of beneficiaries," the draft resolutions state.

The region thus proposed a funding formula for local authorities, including government subsidies, and giving fishing quotas as well as mining rights to local authorities.

Currently, local authorities only receive project-based subsidies for land servicing, which does not allow for structured planning of capital investments in urban development.

The region wants the second national land conference to pass a compelling resolution for the government to increase its spending on housing and urban development to not less than 10% of GDP, and to prioritise subsidising local authorities.

Although the fishing and mining quota systems are regarded as empowerment mechanisms, the systems have been widely criticised by the public for only benefiting a select few well-connected and well off individuals.

Instead of allocating fishing quotas to individuals, participants at Friday's event argued that the fishing quotas would be of great use to local authorities to reduce their [local authorities] heavy reliance on the sale of land to generate income, and would also bring the cost of serviced land to an affordable level for the majority.

"Natural resources should be shared equally between the people of Namibia, and proceeds from fishing quotas could assist local authorities in realising better land delivery.

The government needs to subsidise urban development, including land servicing, by local authorities to reduce the prices of serviced land to end-users," the recommendation further stated.

Attorney general Albert Kawana on Friday said even though it was possible for the government to allocate fishing quotas to local authorities through registered trustees, the view was not to allocate quotas to raise money for land servicing but to empower communities.

"So there are mechanisms that can be used to give fishing quotas to local authorities but for us, our horizon is much wider than land delivery, that's why I am saying the President [Hage Geingob] is in full support, in fact that has been raised by the President., to say let us empower communities through the natural resources of this land which belong to the state. It is not only fishing quotas, there are also minerals and they all need to empower our communities and our nation," he said.

The second national land conference is tasked to review the resolutions taken at the first national land conference of 1991, and find a lasting solution to topical issues on the land question in the country. The national event will take place from 1 to 5 October this year.