Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Inspects 1-Village-1-Dam Project in Bongo

As part of his two-day tour of the Upper East Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last Thursday, July 19, 2018, inspected construction works on the 1-village-1-dam project at Bongo.

Out of a total number of five hundred and seventy (570) dams to be constructed in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions, ten (10) of these dams will be constructed in the Bongo constituency, to ensure all-year-round farming in the district.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs at Bongo, President Akufo-Addo said the performance of his administration, over the last 18 months, had proved that the 2016 campaign promises he made were not empty promises to canvass votes to win the elections, but were valid promises necessary to fast track the development process of the country.

"Free Senior High School in Ghana is, today, a reality for the people of Ghana. Last year, it meant that 90,000 more students entered secondary school than the year before. This year, the number is doubling".

He continued: "180,000 more students are coming into the secondary school system than in 2017. So, we are fulfilling our promise, and making it clear that Senior High School education is free and is here to stay in Ghana forever and ever."

President Akufo-Addo also gave the assurance that Government would explore innovative ways of making funds available to cater for the huge student population and the recruitment of some 8,000 more teachers to augment the existing numbers.

He said government had restored the nursing and teacher training allowances, and had begun the construction of the 1-village-1-dam initiative, "and you here in Bongo can see for yourselves that we have begun the initiative. It is our intention that Bongo alone will get 10 dams this year,"he added.

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo road which is expected to be completed in a year's time.

On his part, the Bongo Naba, Baba Salifu Alemyarum, noted that, in the history of constitutional rule, this was the first time a sitting President had visited Bongo.

"In the past, Presidents come here only during campaign seasons. I must commend you for visiting us during your first two years in office. The Chiefs and people of Bongo salute you for demonstrating the spirit of "father for all", by ensuring that the Bongo-Bolga road, that was left uncompleted, has now been completed," he said.

The Bongo Naba continued,"Our greatest appreciation to you is for the swift attention to the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo road, that has left the people cut off from travelling in or out. A total of 78.9km of feeder roads are currently under construction in different parts of the district."

He commended the President for the implementation of the 1-village-1-dam at Bongo, and the Free SHS policy, which, he said, had ensured that many young persons in Bongo were guaranteed of a minimum of senior high school level education.