Cameroon: 28 Candidacies Received By Elecam

The Electoral Board of ELECAM has up to August 8 to scrutinise the files and declare aspirants eligible to compete in the Presidential race of October 7.

A total of 28 candidacy papers are at Elections Cameroon, pending examination by the Electoral Board of ELECAM. The candidatures were submitted at the General Directorate of Elections at ELECAM in Yaounde and at the regional branches of ELECAM as stipulated by the Electoral Code.

The 28 aspirants are; Borobo Kekomo, an independent candidate, Bertin Kisob of the Cameroon Party for Social Justice (CPSJ), Paul Biya of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM), Feuzeu Isaac of the Movement for Emergence and Reawakening of the Citizen better known by the French acronym MERCI, Akere Muna of the 'Front populaire pour le développement' (FPD), Garga Harman Adji of Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD), Adamou Ndam Njoya of the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU), Kum Ane Ihims of the Bilingual Yaounde (BIYA Party), Chantal Roger Tuilé of the 'Debout le Cameroun', Egono Valentine of the 'Union camerounaise pour la démocratie et l'innovation', Joshua Osih of the Social Democratic Front, Choupo Kamgaing Hervé, Etondé Etondé Jean Patrice and Barin Koulla Edouard, all independent candidates, Antoine de Padoue Ndemmanu of the 'Rassemblement démocratique du peuple sans frontiére' (RDPF),Cabril Libii of the Univers party, Gabamidanha Rigobert, an independent candidate, Vincent Sosthène Fouda of 'Mouvement Camerounais pour la Social Democatic' (MCPSD), Jean Blaise Gwet of 'Mouvement patriotique pour le changement du Cameroun' (MPCC) and Zeh Amvene Genevieve, an independent candidate, Habiba Issa of 'Union des populations du Cameroun (UPC) and Serge Espoir Matomba of the United People for Social Renovation, Fomo Ngotta Jean-Marie of 'Renaissance sociale démocratique du Cameroun', (RSDC), Ndjoumou Leopold Steves of 'Union pour le redressement economique du Cameroun', (UREC), Olivier Bilé of 'Union pour la fratenité et la prosperité (UFP), and Ndifor Afanwi Frankline of 'Mouvement citoyen national camerounais, (MCNC).

The Electoral Board of ELECAM has till August 8 to study the files and subsequently publish a list of retained aspirants. Section 125 of the Electoral Code states that the Electoral Board may accept or reject a candidacy. "The Director General of Elections shall notify the person concerned of the reasoned decision to reject their candidacy. A copy of the said decision shall be forwarded forthwith to the Constitutional Council", highlights paragraph two of the said Section .