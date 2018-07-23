Cameroon: Fallen Police Superintendent Gets Last Respects

Nsimi Onana Joel Parfait was posthumously decorated by the Delegate General for National Security with regards to his services offered to the State.

Military honours were on July 20, offered to fallen Police Superintendent, Nsimi Onana Joel Parfait, at the National Advanced Police School in Yaounde. Serving at the Central Police Station in Kumba, he was murdered on July 8, 2018 by suspected separationist in Kumba, Meme Division of the South West Region.

The Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele, on behalf of the Head of State, decorated Nsimi Onana Joel Parfait with the medal of valiance with the merit of the security forces due to his bravery in defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

Born on 24 October 1975 and an indigene of the South Region, he was a holder of a first degree in Law. His professional career indicates that he got integrated to the rank of Assistant Police Superintendent in 2003. He was promoted to the rank of Police Superintendent in 2017.

Between 2014 and 2018, he served as Company Commander in charge of Judicial Affairs at the Central Police Station in Kumba. Nsimi Onana Joel Parfait equally served in other regions including the Far North where he was Regional Unit of the Special Division for the Control of Services for five years (2007-2012). The married man and father of three was described by his colleagues as a professional and brave officer.