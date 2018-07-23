Cameroon: Paul Biya Gets Tonic From Opposition

Some 20 parties under the banner, "Group of 20," on Friday July 20, 2018 pledged their unconditional support to the flagbearer of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement.

Incumbent Paul Biya has received a heavy backing from opposition parties ahead of the October 7, 2018 Presidential election. In effect, a group of 20 political parties under the umbrella "Group of 20" on Friday July 20, 2018 publicly declared their desire to throw their weight behind President Paul Biya and give him another term of office at the helm of State.

The parties among others include the Union des Populations du Cameroun, Mouvement des Ecologistes, Cameroon People's Party, Cameroon Democratic Party, Front des Forces Républicaines...

The 20 parties, through their respective National Chairmen or Secretaries- General signed and read out the declaration (in English and French) on their support for the candidature of President Paul Biya in a ceremony at the Yaounde Hilton.

Honourable Bapooh Lipot of the UPC read the declaration in French while Dr. Benz Enow Bate, Chairman of Cameroon Democratic Party read the English version of the document duly signed by all the members of the "Group of 20."

Going by the four-page declaration, efforts to come up with a single opposition candidate to challenge the incumbent have not yielded fruit. And they unanimously said if you cannot defeat someone, support him. "It is evident that the opposition in Cameroon cannot succeed to win a presidential election by presenting multiple candidates.

This way, their votes would be divided leading to mediocre results. As such, the candidate for the CPDM being the only party well represented in the 360 subdivisions will always carry the day," the declaration read. Justifying why the parties could not form a common opposition block, the "Group of 20" observed that, "our proposals for a single opposition candidate met resistance from those who think they are strong and can win the presidential election single-handedly."

They said their motivation to rally behind President Paul Biya and not a different presidential hopeful is, "in our opinion, the Head of State possesses the qualities necessary for the maintenance of peace, stability, national unity, economic progress and the respect of Cameroon in the international scene."

The signatories made in clear in their declaration that, "we are neither CPDM militants nor its sympathisers but after a thorough analysis of the economic and political challenges, as well as those in the domain of sports, we think that the candidature of President Paul Biya merits the support of all Cameroonians of goodwill... " The content of the declaration aligned with a banner that welcome participants to the ceremonial hall carrying the effigy of President