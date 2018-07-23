Cameroon: AFCON Projects - PM Demands Strict Respect for CAF Norms

This was during an inspection visit of project sites in Douala on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

The Prime Minister, Head of government, Philemon Yang was meticulous in his inspection visit to the 2019 AFCON projects sites in Douala on Saturday, July 21, 2018. After a snappy visit at the various projects sites, the PM held a working meeting with all the project heads, managers of hotels and heads of other concerned services at the conference hall of the Douala city council, during which they were called upon to give an up-to-date and detailed report as per the requirements of the Confederation of African Football.

Before the press was sent out of the meeting, the PM had announced the procedure of work which consisted of the Sports Minister, Bidoung Mpkatt reading out what the CAF regulations demand and the project heads saying what they had done to satisfy that particular demand.

The Prime Minister's tour took him to the Douala International Airport, the gynaeco -obstetric hospital, the Japoma sports complex, Bepanda stadium, the AFCON village ground, Bonamoussadi stadium, General hospital, the accreditation centre and Mbappe Leppe stadium in that order.

At the airport, the Prime Minister went right through the tarmac, following the travellers track passing through the terminal, police border post and the luggage compartment and straight to the exit to continue to the Gynaeco- Obstetric hospital. At the Japoma the PM drove round the access ways round the stadium to assess the progress of work before entering the stadium proper.

After a brief explanation from the project manger and an overview of the edifice, the PM who did the entire trajectory in a banal coaster bus, drove off for the Bepanda stadium. Despite the chilly weather and muddy nature of the soil at the various sports infrastructure sites, the PM did rounds on foot at lightning speed forcing entourage to be running after him all the time.

At the Bepanda stadium, it was revealed that work had been accomplished by 40 per cent and that by September, about 80 per cent will be done as the most difficult phase of the work is almost over. As sign that things are beginning to take shape, the next stop of the Prime Minister took him for the first time to the grounds which will host the game village in the Douala pool.

As explained by officials of Camtel who manage the site, it will serve as a platform to showcase Cameroon's culture with cultural performance, exhibition of arts objects, gastronomy and other cultural activities.

The visit of the PM to the accreditation centre to be based at the Salle des Fêtes in Akwa, was also a novelty and sign that the event is drawing nigh. The accreditation is ready as the head explained the process from registration to the printing of badges. At the General hospital the PM visited mostly departments that have to do with sports pathologies such as the Reanimation ward Emergency unit and Radiology where the new state of the art scanner was presented.

He also inspected construction work on the extension of the hospital to the tune of 50 billion funded by the Triennial development plan which will give the hospital additional capacity of 300 beds. The contractor of the Bonamoussadi and Mbappe Lepe stadiums reassured the PM work was on schedule and will be delivered on time.

It is worthy to mention that the Prime Minister's inspection visit is in preparation for the ultimate CAF inspection mission expected in the country next month. Hence, proof of government's commitment to have Cameroon organise a hitch-free tournament next year.