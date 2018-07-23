23 July 2018

South Africa: Cousins Appear in Court, Charged With Murder of KZN ANCYL Leader

ANC supporters were out in their hundreds at the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday where two men accused of killing an ANC Youth League leader appeared for the first time.

At least 200 ANC supporters - many college students - gathered inside and outside court as cousins Mfanafuthi Zulu, 29, and Andile Zulu, 24, calmly appeared before Magistrate J Fitzgerald.

Both men are charged with murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

It is unclear if the killing was politically motivated.

Bongani Usher Mkhize, Youth League chair in ward 88 in Umlazi, was shot dead shortly after leaving the ANC provincial conference on Saturday.

ANCYL eThekwini branch secretary Thinta Cibane said the party did not rule out the possibility that it was a political killing.

"We do not know these men, so we cannot rule that out. But at this stage we will let the law run its course."

Mkhize's father Bernard Mkhize said his son was a good man.

"He came to Durban to study. He was [a] humble boy."

