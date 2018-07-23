Ghana: Agbo Is New Cowbell Cycling Challenge King

Prosper Agbo from City Migro Cycling Club produced a sparkling performance to win the 2018 Cowbell Cycling Challenge held on Saturday.

The experienced cyclist and former national champion crossed the finishing line with a time of 2:48.46 seconds to walk away with the ultimate prize of a trophy, medal, cash prize of GH¢2,000 and products from Cowbell.

Agbo made his intentions clear from the start of the 103km race at Nungua when he broke away in Tema and led his way through the principal streets of the capital to Teshie where he climaxed his exploits with some powerful sprint to cross the finishing line.

He was followed closely by Nana Adjei Lawrence from the Sky Club with a time of 2:48.49 seconds while Frank Akuffo, also from Sky, followed in third with a time of 2:49.49 seconds.

Nana took home a cash prize of GH¢1,500, a medal and products from the sponsors while Akuffo picked a medal, cash prize of GH¢1,000 and Cowbell products for their efforts.

The winner, Agbo commended the organizers and called for more competitions, insisting that, 'when there is more competition, we are forced to train more and be at our best.'

He said cyclists need such competitions in order to compete strongly at the international stage and win laurels for the country.

Brands Manager at Cowbell, David Ashong congratulated the winners for their efforts and charged other cyclists to train in order to excel in upcoming competitions.

"We are looking forward to a more exciting event next year and wish to also express appreciation to the Greater Accra Regional Cycling Federation for their support," he stated.