South Africa: Eskom Tables a Fair and Competitive Revised Offer to Trade Unions

Eskom yesterday tabled a three-year revised settlement offer to its three recognised trade unions that are in turn expected to provide Eskom with feedback on 27 July 2018 after consultation with their members.

Eskom presented a final offer, which has two options:

Option 1:

Basic salary to be increased by 7% in July 2018; 7% in July 2019 and 7% in July 2020.  In terms of this option, the housing allowance will be adjusted annually by CPI (Consumer Price Index) over the period July 2018 to June 2021.

Option 2:

Basic salary to be increased by 7.5% in July 2018; 7% in July 2019 and 7% in July 2020.  In terms of this offer no adjustments in terms of the housing allowance will be done over the period July 2018 to June 2021.

Eskom’s Group Executive for Human Resources, Elsie Pule, said: “Given the current financial challenges of the company, we believe that the offer is fair and competitive. This decision was not taken lightly and will require a lot of sacrifices and co-operation from all Eskom employees as we try to return this organisation to profitability.”

Pule added that: “It should be noted that a 3-year wage agreement is preferred for Eskom to allow for stability in our operations and certainty with regards to financial planning and management.  This revised offer is premised on a long-term wage agreement, hence the significant improvement factor.  There has been progression from a wage freeze to where we are now.”

