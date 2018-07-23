Botswana: Motswedi Oils Sponsors Mochudi Winter Half Marathon

Mochudi — Organisers of Mochudi Winter Half Marathon have unveiled Motswedi Oils as the main sponsor at the official launch and activation of their first annual marathon billed for July 28.

The half marathon was born after the youth in Mochudi District realised that their area was faced with alarming statistics of social ills and criminal activities in which young people were the most affected.

Speaking at the launch, marketing representative of Motswedi Oils Baatile Mangole said they were happy to be part of the transformational and dynamic half marathon that aimed at addressing and uniting young people in the fight against criminal activities in the district.

Mangole said their company went an extra mile and extended their support to ensure the good work initiated by YOMCH winter half marathon lived on.

"Our company is citizen owned and birthed by young people that is why we saw it fit to invest and partake in the marathon because we share values. Also because as a business entity we are somehow affected by the outcome of the criminal ad social ills happening in our communities, we therefore pledge our support," Mangole said.

Meanwhile, committee president Ernest Kopong said the half marathon was initiated to help combat the escalating crime and social ills in the district.

Kopong said the marathon was designed to attract and confront the youth in an approachable manner to help them regenerate themselves.

He said they wanted to engage young people and keep them busy as they realised that the negative energy and idle mindedness was the reason young people indulged in criminal activities.

He implored young people to be productive and engage in community building projects and other better ways to utilise their time for personal gain.

Moreover, he said young people should engage in civilised manners of conflict resolutions and seek counsel if need be.

"The public should not wait to be victimised before fighting the tragedy that has befallen us. We all can see that the streets are no longer safe for anyone and we edge communities to join hands and support the marathon and other local community projects that bring us together as a district," Kopong said.

Kopong also applauded Motswedi Oils, Security Systems, Agrisales Hyper Store, Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development, District Commissioner's office and CB stores in Mochudi for supporting the initiative.

He said they were still in talks with other potential sponsors who had shown interest as well as other eligible partnerships from local clubs and organisations like Pantsola Club and local aerobics clubs as other partnering clubs.

Source : BOPA