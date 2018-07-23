23 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Congolese Woman Arrested for Running an Illegal Clinic

By Zelipher Kamtsiro

Lilongwe — Police in Lilongwe is keeping in custody a 42-year-old woman Namenge Kinyata for operating an illegal clinic without a licence.

Lilongwe Public Relations Officer Kingsley Dandaula told Malawi News Agency that Kinyata, a national from Democratic Republic of Congo, was running the illegal health facility at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.

He said that earlier this month, well-wisher tipped authorities about the presence the clinic at the camp.

"Officials from the police and Pharmacy and Poison Board in Malawi rushed to the camp and arrested the suspect," said Dandaula.

He added that the suspect was found with isolated drugs and admitted to be running the clinic illegally.

"She told authorities that she was trying to help friends and relatives with different health problem by providing them drugs through the clinic," Dandaula said.

The Lilongwe police spokesperson said the ball is now in the hands of the Pharmacy and Poison Board of Malawi to press charges before taking the suspect to court.

The police have since appealed to the general public to help in reporting such types of cases which are detrimental to the health and lives of people.

