23 July 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Salima Charcoal Burners Battle With Law Enforcers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Watson Maingo

Salima, 23 July, 2018: A group of charcoal traders from Kamuzu Road Trading center in Salima on Friday engaged in running battles with Police Officers and Forestry officials.

Speaking with MANA, Salima Police Public Relations officer, Sub Inspector Gift Chitowe said that during the scuffle one police officer was injured.

"Police officers working together with forestry officers conducted a raid at the illegal charcoal market, where they met some resistance from some of the charcoal burners," Chitowe said.

He added that the charcoal burners used improvised weapons to attack the group of three police officers and two forestry officers.

The police are yet to arrest the suspected attackers.

"We have not arrested any one as of now as they are on the run. But we will bring the culprits to book once apprehended because it is against the law to attack law enforcers on duty," he said.

Salima district forestry officer Adam Jason said that the action by the charcoal burners will not stop his office from continuing with its raids.

"Usually, we conduct three raids every month as a way of discouraging people from making charcoal. This effort is bearing fruits and we will not stop even in the face of resistance," said Jason.

According to the forestry office, burning of charcoal in Salima is common in the hilly areas of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Kambwiri, Khombedza and Mwanza.

Malawi

Mzuzu Strategic Fuel Reserves Inaugurated

McCarthy Mwalwimba Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.