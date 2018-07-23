Malawi: Salima Charcoal Burners Battle With Law Enforcers

Salima, 23 July, 2018: A group of charcoal traders from Kamuzu Road Trading center in Salima on Friday engaged in running battles with Police Officers and Forestry officials.

Speaking with MANA, Salima Police Public Relations officer, Sub Inspector Gift Chitowe said that during the scuffle one police officer was injured.

"Police officers working together with forestry officers conducted a raid at the illegal charcoal market, where they met some resistance from some of the charcoal burners," Chitowe said.

He added that the charcoal burners used improvised weapons to attack the group of three police officers and two forestry officers.

The police are yet to arrest the suspected attackers.

"We have not arrested any one as of now as they are on the run. But we will bring the culprits to book once apprehended because it is against the law to attack law enforcers on duty," he said.

Salima district forestry officer Adam Jason said that the action by the charcoal burners will not stop his office from continuing with its raids.

"Usually, we conduct three raids every month as a way of discouraging people from making charcoal. This effort is bearing fruits and we will not stop even in the face of resistance," said Jason.

According to the forestry office, burning of charcoal in Salima is common in the hilly areas of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Kambwiri, Khombedza and Mwanza.