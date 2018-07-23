Malawi: Mangochi Registers 39 Percent Drop in Road Accidents

Mangochi — Mangochi District has registered a 39.3 drop in road accidents, a development the Police have attributed to relentless patrols and police visibility in the district's roads.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani-Daudi, told Mana that the district's bi-annual crime report indicated that 33 road accidents and 23 deaths occurred in 2017 from January to June.

On the other hand, 20 road accidents and 16 deaths have occurred this year during the same timeframe, according to Daudi.

The decrease in road accidents between 2017 and 2018 during the given period represents 39,3 percent while the decrease in deaths during the same period represents 30.4 percent.

"The reduction is due to intensive road safety awareness through the media especially community radios and traffic police visibility on the roads," Daudi said.

She said the district had also registered a slight decrease in sexual offences with 21 cases of defilement reported in 2018 between January and June as opposed to 24 cases which were reported in 2017.

Daudi described the reduction in sexual offences as "a mark worth celebrating considering the prevalence of such cases in the district and the tough time the police have endured to bring about the positive change".

On the whole, the overall crime rate in the year has decreased by 3 percent with 1042 crimes reported in 2017 and 1014 cases reported in 2018 during the period in question, according to Daudi.

"We also attribute this to the good relationship between the police and members of the general public, which has made it easy for the police to receive tip offs on criminal activities in the district," said Daudi.

The police have also hailed the courts for stiffer penalties to offenders saying this has also contributed to crime reduction in the district.