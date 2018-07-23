Malawi: Blue Eagles Edge Kamuzu Barracks 1-0

Lilongwe — Blue Eagles Sunday came out of their dismal performance to edge Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 in the TNM Super League played at Area 30's Nankhaka ground in Lilongwe.

Gilbert Chirwa's hard and low shot in the second half made the difference for the cops of Area 30 to collect maximum points.

Last weekend they suffered two painful defeats against Azam Tigers at home 3-0 and lost 1-0 to Silver Strikers 24 hours later.

Blue Eagles have two away games against Nyasa Big Bullets and Nchalo United to wind up the first round and the fixtures are tricky to them.

Kamuzu Barracks controlled the first half but failed to put their act together although their central midfielder, Nation Haraz detected the processing of the game both in the air and on ground.

The visitors nearly went into early lead just two minutes into the game when Ndaona Daisi had a chance to score from close range but failed to beat Eagle's goalie, John Soko.

Blue Eagles captain, Melcium Mhone wasted an opportunity to open the flood gate at half hour mark when he was put through by Denis Nandolo but he drove his shot into the palms of Kamuzu Barracks keeper, Lehman Nthala.

Eagle's rested Nandolo for Beston Jimu in order to improve their striking force which he partnered towering, Maxwell Salambula at the dot of half time.

The two teams rested with no goal in sight and the game was characterized by high balls and poor passes.

The second half saw Kamuzu Barracks pushing in Fransisco Kamdzeka for Gerald Chingana in the 52nd minute and four minutes later Sammy Chiponda missed a seater after being through by Mude Jefrey and Eagle's goalie, Soko was caught flat footed.

Eagle's Chirwa's volley in the 59th minute was parried away by Kamuzu Barracks, goalie Nthala.

A minute later, Kamuzu Barracks introduced Hastings Banda for Jefrey to add fire power on their right flank.

Eagle's Chirwa got the important goal of the game in the 62nd minute when he drove a 27 metre cracker which eluded Nthala on the near post.

Chirwa could have stretched the lead with two minutes to go when he connected Vitumbiko Kumwenda's cross.

"We are very disappointed with the results. We had an upper hand in the first half but we did not utilize our chance and we let them come back in the second half and they managed to score a goal," Kamuzu Barracks Assistant Coach Ted Kalinda noted.

He said it was a tough game and they need to go back to the drawing board to rectify their problems.

Blue Eagles Assistant Coach, Christopher Sibale praised his charges for responding positively with a win following a dismal performance last weekend.

"The win has encouraged us to look forward to the remaining two away fixture and we are expecting to do well," he added.