23 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Blitzboks Make RWC Sevens Dream Team

No South Africans cracked the nod for the Rugby World Cup Sevens Dream Team named after this past weekend's event in San Francisco.

The Blitzboks finished third after beating Fiji 24-19 in the bronze medal match, having earlier suffered a disappointing 29-7 defeat to England in the semi-finals.

New Zealand defended their title when they thumped England 33-12 in the final.

The Dream Team consisted of three Englishmen - Phil Burgess , Harry Glover and Tom Mitchell , two Kiwis ( Dylan Collier and Joe Ravouvou ), a Frenchman ( Tavite Veredamu ) and Japan's Josefa Lilidamu .

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell congratulated New Zealand on winning the event.

"They clearly know how to pitch for once-off tournaments, as they also won the Commonwealth Games gold, so well done to them. It was a great effort from them."

