Ghana: 2018 WASSCE Records 1.8 Percent Upward Increase

An analysis of the 2018 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has shown a 1.8 per cent increase in the overall performance of candidates in the four core subjects as compared to last year.

According to the Ministry of Education, percentage passes in Mathematics, English, Integrated Science and Social Studies in 2017 was 21.47 per cent while that of 2018 was 23.27 per cent.

The Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Education, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah who disclosed this said an analysis of trend of WASSCE performance from 2014 to 2018 had shown improvement since 2015.

"The overall proportion of students obtaining A1 to C6, which is the minimum requirement for qualification to tertiary education in Ghana in the four core subjects, has improved over the past years," he stated.

The improvement, he said could be attributed to the significant improvement in the A1 to C6 grades recorded in the 2018 Social Studies and that more candidates could qualify for tertiary.

The West African Examination Council, last week released the 2018 WASSCE provisional results for a total of 316,999 candidates who registered for the examination

In a statement it said analysis of the results of four core subjects showed that performance in English and Mathematics declined but improved in Integrated Science and Social Studies compared to that of the 2017 candidates.

"Based on the provisional results, the performance at Al- C6 in Social Studies showed a marked improvement over that of 2017 (52.25 per cent to 73.27 per cent), while Integrated Science recorded a slight improvement (43.66 per cent to 50.52 per cent).

"On the contrary, Mathematics (Core) showed a drop in performance from 2017 (42.73 per cent to 38.33 per cent). Similarly, there was a drop in the performance in English Language (54.06 per cent to 46.79 per cent)," the statement said.

Delving into details, the statement said for English Language, 147,232 candidates (46.79 per cent) obtained grades A1 to C6; 99,402 (31.60 per cent) scored D7-E8 while 68,002 (21.61 per cent) had F9.

In the Core Mathematics paper, it disclosed that 120,519 candidates (33 per cent) had A1-C6; 94,607 (30.09 per cent) obtained D7-E8 while 99,275 (31.58 per cent) scored F9.

A total of 158,691 (50.52 per cent), according to the examination body, obtained A1-C6 in Integrated Science: with 109,069 (34.72 per cent) getting D7-E8 whilst 46,367 (14.76 per cent) had F9.

For Social Studies, it revealed that 230,141 (73.27 per cent) obtained A1-C6; 46,464 (14.79 per cent) obtained D7-E8 while 37,494 (11.94 per cent) had F9.

The entire results of 26,434 candidates were withheld pending investigation into various cases of malpractices detected during and after the conduct of the examination.