Ghana: Black Princesses Beat Army in Warm-Up Game

The national U-20 female team, the Black Princesses yesterday whipped the Ghana Armed Forces (Army Ladies) 7-0 in a preparatory game at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The match was to prepare the Princesses ahead of the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup to be staged in France next month.

The team which resumed camping in Prampram a few weeks ago opened the scoring through Sandra Owusu Ansah in the opening minutes of the game.

Midfielder Grace Acheampong added two quick goals for the side to race into a 3-0 lead.

In the second stanza, the quartet of Ernestina Abambila, Olivia Anokye, Helena Obeng and Rafia Alhassan each got on the score sheet to increase the tally.

Prior to that, the Princesses had defeated Immigration Ladies 5-3 at the same venue.

In a chat with Times Sports after the game, Coach Yusif Basigi said he was happy with the team's level of play but admitted there was more to be done.

The team was originally scheduled to fly out last Saturday to Spain for pre-tournament camping before moving to France for the tournament but that was cancelled due to technical issues.

A source, however, hinted that the team would leave for Spain tomorrow where they will engage in friendly games with the Spanish U-20 side, the Brazilian U-20 as well as the U-20 side of Barcelona ladies.

Ghana has been drawn against hosts, France in Group A alongside New Zealand and the Netherlands. The Black Princesses will open their tournament account on August 5.